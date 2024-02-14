With very different situations, Balaídos will host an important match this weekend between Celta and FC Barcelona, corresponding to matchday 25 of LaLiga. For its part, the team led by Rafa Benítez is experiencing a complicated season. In the year of its centenary, the club hoped to take a step forward, however, the results have not finished arriving, although the game has not been entirely bad, and they are fighting to get out of that low zone, very close to the decline.
On the other hand, Xavi Hernández's team comes into this match after a draw against Granada at home that left a very bad feeling, in addition to great anger in the board. The team does not finish functioning, and has many problems in the area defensive, so we will see what they are capable of in this match, in which they need to win to not fall further from the top positions.
City: Vigo
Stadium: Bleated
Date: Saturday February 17
Schedule: 18:30 in Spain, 14:30 in Argentina, 11:30 in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
VAR: to confirm
DAZN LaLiga, Movistar+
To be confirmed
Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Getafe
|
3-2D
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
0-3V
|
The league
|
Girona
|
0-1D
|
The league
|
Real society
|
1-2D
|
Copa del Rey
|
Real society
|
0-1D
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Grenade
|
3-3
|
The league
|
Alavés
|
1-3V
|
The league
|
Osasuna
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Villarreal
|
3-5D
|
The league
|
Athletic Club
|
4-2D
|
Copa del Rey
Celtic: Aidoo due to a ruptured Achilles tendon, Carlos Dotor due to pubalgia, Williot due to a tear in the soleus.
FC Barcelona: Gavi with a torn cruciate ligament, Marcos Alonso with a back injury, Balde with a torn tendon. Ferran and Joao Félix continue to recover from their muscle injuries. Oriol Romeu and Sergi Roberto have muscle problems, although they could make it to the game.
Celtic: Guaita, Tapia, Núñez, Carlos Domínguez, Manquillo, Jailson, Beltrán, Ristic, Mingueza, Larsen, De la Torre.
FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Koundé, Araujo, Íñigo Martínez, Cancelo, De Jong, Gündogan, Pedri, Raphinha, Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski.
Celta 1-2 FC Barcelona
