The 2024 edition of the Geneva Motor Show is approaching. And with it also the world premiere of the new one Renault 5 E-Tech Electric: this was announced by the Losanga company itself, giving an appointment to all enthusiasts at 9.30 in the morning on February 26th. The reveal of the model will take place as expected at the Renault stand, which measures 2,900 square meters and is located in Pavilion 4.

News on display

Alongside the new 5 E-Tech Electric, Renault will exhibit its own full electrified range: with fully electric engines, Megane and Scenic will be exhibited, while with a Full Hybrid solution there will be space for Espace and Rafale. Furthermore, the stand of the French brand will be embellished with two demonstrators of Ampere technologies: in particular we will find the new AmpR Small platform, dedicated to electric vehicles in the B segment, and the demonstrator of the new electric motor, the bidirectional charger and the optimized battery of the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric.

Not just cars

Alongside this, Renault will also illustrate a collaboration program with five French start-ups in the mobility sector. Last, but not least, the French brand's stand will also offer the opportunity to discover the products of merchandising Renault with an unprecedented range dedicated to the brand's pop icon. Appointment in less than a week therefore: the 2024 Geneva Motor Show is about to open its doors.