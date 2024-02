Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 10:29



| Updated 10:45 a.m.









Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Region of Murcia was one of the three autonomous communities that registered more births than deaths in 2023, along with Madrid and the Balearic Islands, as reported this Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

According to estimated data, births, 13,034, fell 2.6%…