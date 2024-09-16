The IAA in Hannover was the scene of the world premiere of the new Renault H2-Tech Prototype, a concept that previews the characteristics of the new zero-emission version of the Master, developed by HYVIA, a joint venture between Groupe Renault and Plug dedicated to hydrogen mobility.

Versatile vehicle

The new version promises a range of 700 km in the WLTP cycle and a charging time of just 5 minutes, with the new Renault Master H2-Tech Prototype presenting itself as the ideal solution for the various intensive uses of professional operators: van, flatbed cab, chassis cab and customizable versions for the most demanding users, thanks to Renault Pro+ certified fitters. The new version offers reliability and performance, thanks to a hydrogen architecture perfectly integrated into the platform from the vehicle design stage, which allows both the loading area and the payload to be preserved. The Dual Power architecture, with a new-generation battery and fuel cell, is equipped with energy efficiency that offers an unprecedented range, up to 700 km WLTP, with an integrated multimedia system for optimized management of the range and hydrogen consumption.

The Renault Experience

The future Renault Master H2-Tech marketed by Renault will be able to count on a network of specialized H2-Tech dealers trained in the challenges of hydrogen, for the sale and after-sales service of the new version. The vehicle, which will be fully integrated into the Renault light commercial vehicle range, will be able to benefit from all the commercial expertise of the brand.