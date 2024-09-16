The match between Feyenoord and Bayer Leverkusen for the first matchday of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group stage will be played on 19 September 2024 at 18:45 at the Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam
City: Rotterdam, Netherlands
Date: September 19
Schedule: 18:45 (Spain), 13:45 (Argentina), 10:45 (Mexico)
Stadium: Feijenoord Stadium
Referee: Not available
VAR: Not available
In Spain The match can be followed live on Movistar+ Liga de Campeones. While in Argentina will be seen on DIRECTV, and in Mexico on Sky HD.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Groningen
|
2-2 E
|
Eredivisie
|
Sparta Rotterdam
|
1-1 E
|
Eredivisie
|
PEC Zwolle
|
1-5 V
|
Eredivisie
|
Willem II
|
1-1 E
|
Eredivisie
|
PSV
|
4 (2-4) 4 V
|
Netherlands Super Cup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Hoffenheim
|
1-4 V
|
Bundesliga
|
RB Leipzig
|
2-3 D
|
Bundesliga
|
FC Carl Zeiss Jena
|
0-1 V
|
DFB Pokal
|
Borussia Mönchengladbach
|
2-3 V
|
Bundesliga
|
Stuttgart
|
2 (4-3) 2 V
|
German Super Cup
The Dutch team has not had the start of the year as expected, moving up to sixth place in the local competition. Now, they will make their Champions League debut against a giant like Bayer Leverkusen. Calvin Stengs will not be available for this match.
Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen are in the same vein as last year, although they lost a game against RB Leipzig, the Germans are in good form and are fourth in the Bundesliga. Xabi Alonso has all his players available for this match.
Feyenoord: Wellenreuther, Smal, David Hacko, Thomas Beelen, Lotomba, Paixao, Timber, Zechiel, Nieuwkoop, Nadje, Giménez
Bayer Leverkusen: Hradecky, Grimaldo, Hincapié, Tah, Tapsoba, Tella, Andrich, Xhaka, Wirtz, Boniface, Terrier
Feyenoord 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen
