The Italian market for electric and electrified cars has a French master. It is about Renault which is confirmed as the leader in registrations for this type of power supply, in particular with regard to cars on tap. In fact, among the full electric, with a market growing by 137%, Losanga registered 6,692 registrations and a share of 19.5%, thanks above all to Twingo E-Tech which has collected 5,364 registrations and a market share of 15.7%. Even among the plug-in hybrids, the French car manufacturer is able to play the leading role thanks to Renault Captur E-Tech PHEV with 3,131 registrations and a market share of 13.3%.

The transalpine brand then laid the foundations for a greater presence in the segment C, thanks to the marketing of Renault Arkana. The new SUV coupé from Losanga was chosen largely in the E-Tech engine (88%) and in the RS Line sports trim. Renault Megane E-Tech Electric and Renault Austral, arriving in 2022, will then flesh out its presence in the C segment. The French car manufacturer also achieved excellent results among commercial vehicles, a sector less impacted by difficulties and growing by 15% in 2021, Renault is growing more than the market (21%) with 13,836 registrations and a market share of 7.5% (+ 0.4 points). In particular, Renault is positioned on the van podium, thanks to the launch of the Express Van and Kangoo Van, with a market share of 9.1% and volumes up 55%. Overall, during the year just ended, Renault Italia recorded 56,609 vehicles sold to private customers, with a market share of 5.9%, out of a total of 88,366 units registered.