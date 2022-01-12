Thursday, January 13, 2022
Nairo Quintana defines his first challenges of 2022

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 12, 2022
in Sports
Nairo quintana

Nairo Quintana in the presentation of the Tour de France 2022.

Nairo Quintana at the presentation of the Tour de France 2022.

The Colombian has not confirmed which one he will be in.

2022 has begun and the cyclists begin to define what their season will be, one of them has been Nairo quintana, which released the first tests of the year.

It will start in the Tour de Provence (February 10 to 13), it will go to the Tour of the Maritime Alps (February 18 to 20), it will do Faun Ardèche (February 26), then it will be in Paris-Nice (March 6 to 13 ) and then the Tour of Catalonia (March 21-27).

It does not define how big it will run

nairo Quintana

Nairo Quintana, fight in the Tour.

It is not yet known which of the three major competitions he will be in. The Giro d’Italia route suits him better,
but the Tour de France seems to be the central axis for him and the Arkea, as it is a French group.

It would be pending to define that and if he could return to the Tour of Spain, which he won in 2016.

The Boyacá cyclist has not been on the podium of a three-week race since 2017, when he finished in the second box of the Giro, won by Tom Dumoulin.

SPORTS

.
