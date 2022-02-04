The market debut of the Renault Megane E-Tech Electric, the new all-electric crossover from Losanga that will usher in a new range of full electric models and a new era in the French carmaker’s transition path. In tandem with the new battery-powered car, the company led by Luca de Meo will launch a series of all-inclusive charging services and solutions, developed in collaboration with Mobilize Power Solutions.

Starting with the purchase of a domestic wallbox, which can be made directly at the dealer with a price set based on the place of installation without the need for a prior inspection, using a remote tool provided by Google Maps. The order from the retailer is entirely online: customers can accept the purchase order by electronic signature and the deposit takes place online via a secure link sent via SMS. A Mobilize Power Solutions expert will then contact the customer to schedule the home installation, guaranteed before receiving the car and within 45 days of placing the order. The all-inclusive offers for private owners will be available in France starting February 15 and starting June in Germany for the launch of the all-new Megane E-TECH Electric. The roll-out will continue gradually in Europe starting from the second half of the year.

However, the offers of the division specialized in integrated mobility do not stop there. For example, there will be the possibility to take advantage of Mobilize Smart Charge, the guarantee of battery recharging at minimal costs and a reduced carbon footprint. The Mobilize Smart Charge app it takes into account peaks in electricity production and use and automatically modulates the charge of the electric vehicle based on the amount of energy available on the grid. The app stops the charging process when energy consumption exceeds production and resumes charging when there is excess energy on the network. Therefore, Mobilize Smart Charge helps to maintain a balanced grid and indirectly helps to promote further integration of renewable energies.

Finally, customers can schedule billing to occur during the off-peak hours offered by their electricity supplier, making it very easy to make the most of the most affordable rates. Mobilize Smart Charge is available in France, the Netherlands and Belgium. The service will be made available in the future in other European countries. Thanks to Mobilize Charge Pass then, customers who have chosen Renault Megane E-Tech Electric (or another Losanga EV) will be able to use an interoperable recharge that gives access to a network distributed in 25 countries with 260,000 recharging points. From the summer onwards, subscriptions at cheaper rates will also be available on the same app as regards the high-power Ionity network, thus shortening the times to fill up with energy. Mobilize Charge Pass is already available in Germany, Spain and Belgium and will be launched in Italy, France, Switzerland, UK, Slovenia and Croatia alongside the launch of Megane E-Tech Electric.