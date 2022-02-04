The new cabinet wants about 1 million new homes to be built by 2030, but it is unclear whether the plans made will come close to that number. According to trade magazine Cobouw and journalistic research platform Follow The Money, tackling the housing shortage is on the back burner.











Up to and including 2024, there are building plans for 400,000 houses. In the next five years, 350,000, and of another 450,000 houses, it is not clear whether they will be built before or after 2030, according to the research. It is also questionable whether all those houses will be built. It is estimated that only slightly more than half of the houses planned before 2025 will definitely be built.

No one has an overview of which concrete building plans are realistic or where and when homes will be built, the researchers say. The national government and the provinces talk about 'hard' and 'soft' building plans, but use different definitions. In North Holland, a plan is hard if the city council agrees to a zoning plan. In Overijssel, 'hard' means that the zoning plan is irrevocable. Some provinces even make no distinction at all between hard and soft, such as Friesland, Groningen, Drenthe and Limburg.

In addition, the periods used to count do not match. Usually the provinces do not subtract the demolition plans from the total number of plans. In Rotterdam, for example, this involves thousands of houses.

New Minister for Housing

Hugo de Jonge, who became known as the corona minister, recently started as Minister for Housing, a position that did not exist in the previous cabinet. A spokesperson said in response to the investigation that it is De Jonge's explicit wish to get a better idea of ​​where and for whom homes should be built. In his first debate with the House of Representatives last week, he talked about 'taking control'. "For too long people have believed in the market as a solution. If the government does not take control in times of scarcity, the law of the fittest rules and we must not let that happen."

For Coen van Rooyen, director of the housing construction industry association Housing Builders, the study provides a recognizable picture. “Now it is well substantiated what we always say: the figures that we know from the ministry can be compromised. What we are advocating is a website Ditzijndeplansinnederland.nl. You should be able to see exactly what plans are in place, from the very beginning of ‘we have a great idea’ to the key handover. If a plan has been put on hold for six months, an alarm should go off and Minister Hugo de Jonge should be able to call the alderman and say: ‘Hey, why isn’t anything happening here?’”

According to Van Rooyen, it is very easy to call a construction plan that, but if there are no consequences, he is afraid that too little will be done. "If you have goals for a country to build a certain number of homes, you have to know how realistic that is. In Noord-Holland, building plans are being made near Schiphol, in areas where too much nitrogen is emitted and in meadows where meadow birds breed. That is an unreal policy."



