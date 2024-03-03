The market of electric cars is encountering difficulties and some manufacturers are already reviewing their strategies for a total all-in on electric. Also Renault will continue to sell cars with combustion engine until 2035that is, when the European ban on the sale of cars with combustion engines should come into force as imposed by Green Deal.

Renault hybrid cars not just electric

A slowdown by Renault on electrics is evident from the CEO's statements Fabrice Cambolive from which confirmation is found that the French company will produce thermal cars until 2035obviously hybrid and plug-in hybrid.

Fabrice Cambolive, Renault's new Chief Operating Officer, changes its electric strategy

This marks a change from the statement of Luca de Meo of 2022according to which Renault would only market electric cars in Europe from 2030thus anticipating the stop on the sale of combustion vehicles imposed by the European Union.

Renault hybrid combustion engines until 2035

Renault therefore plans to keep a range of internal combustion vehicles in production alongside fully electric cars for i next 10 years, i.e. until 2035. According to the manager of the French car manufacturer, Fabrice Cambolivein this stalemate phase the strategy is to have “two legs” in each segmentthat is, with hybrid technology and a fully electric model.

Renault 5 E-Tech Electric

This strategy deviates from Groupe Renault CEO Luca de Meo's previous announcement in early 2022 that the brand would only sell electric vehicles in Europe by 2030, thus anticipating the 2035 ban on the sale of internal combustion vehicles imposed by the European Union. Let's also say that De Meo, with reservations, had however specified that this decision was also linked to themarket trend.

Why Renault is slowing down on electric cars

And it is precisely the market trend that has led Renault to slow down on electric cars, despite the recent launch of Renault 5 electricwhich will be followed by that of R4 and of Twingo, the latter at a list price of less than 20,000 euros. Among other things, regarding the new R5, there are many i positive comments on the social pages for the new Renault 5 but also many criticisms about the fact that it will only be available with an electric motor.

However, the slowdown in demand for electric cars is not a trend to be underestimated. Recent coming data has prompted several automakers, such as Mercedesto review their electrification targets for 2030.

How it is, the characteristics of the electric Renault 5 VIDEO

In this market context, Renault has decided to maintain its “two-legged strategy” by extending the life of hybrid engines for another 5 years (from 2030 to 2035). At the same time the French brand is building a complete range of electric cars in every segmentthus offering flexibility to motorists to adapt to market conditions.

Read also:

→ Euro 7 standard, EU rules

→ Stop selling thermal cars from 2035

→ What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!