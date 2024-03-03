At You've Got Mail, the story of Natasha and Gianluca, two brothers who lost both their parents: the actor Massimiliano Caiazzo couldn't hold back his tears

As the first story of the March 2 episode of You've Got MailMaria De Filippi told the story of Natasha and Gianluca, two brothers who in the space of 4 months lost first their father and then their mother. The girl chose to surprise the young man, also asking for the help of the actor Massimiliano Caiazzo.

CREDIT: MEDIASET

The latter, in the minutes in which he was hidden, while the presenter read the beautiful letter, was unable to do so at all hold back the tears. In fact, you even told it when you had the chance to speak.

Natasha asked Maria De Filippi for help to surprise the Brother younger than 4 years. The two, unfortunately, within 4 months, lost their first father and then mother. Gianluca, despite being the youngest, always did his best to protect the girl. She told her about her father's illness, only some time later and also about her mother, she later found out what was happening to her.

CREDIT: MEDIASET

For this reason, in his letter the girl said to her brother: “I would like to be for you, everything that you are for me. I wish you weren't afraid of hurting me or making me feel bad and that you would confide in yourself about what's bothering you. Furthermore, I would like you to smile again and make me more involved in your life, so that I don't carry all the weight alone!”

Natasha and Gianluca at C'è Posta per te, Massimiliano Caiazzo's surprise

The Mare Fuori actor, while listening to the letter, was unable to hold back the words at all tears. In fact the moment he came down the stairs, to speak, he has hugged strong Gianluca. In fact, when he had the opportunity to speak to the two brothers, he said:

CREDIT: MEDIASET I am so grateful to have heard your story. I realize that when certain topics are touched on, it is easy to fall into rhetoric that I hate. But there was one thing that hit me like a bullet to the forehead: you were placed at the center of your parents' hearts. The first thing that came to mind is that the relationship you and Natasha have is the legacy of your parents' lives. A wave of unconditional love.

At the end the two brothers hugged and everyone loved each other moved hearing their beautiful story.