And Rennes won its ninth consecutive victory at home in the top flight, a record for it, thanks to Hamari Toure’s goal in the second half, to inflict a second defeat on its guests in three league matches..

Paris Saint-Germain stopped at 47 points from 19 matches, three points ahead of Lens, second in the standings, who defeated Auxerre 1-0 on Saturday..

Olympique de Marseille comes third, with 42 points, after defeating Troyes 3-1 on Saturday.

Despite the victory, Rennes, who has 37 points, fell to fifth place on goal difference, behind Monaco, who crushed its guest Ajaccio 7-1 thanks to Wissam Ben Yedder’s hat-trick earlier Sunday.