The commander of the Troy volunteer special forces unit, Vladimir Novikov, with the call sign Alabai, called the delivery of 14 Challenger 2 tanks by the UK to Ukraine a drop in the ocean. He spoke about this on Sunday, January 15.

“If we consider only the amount of iron that will be transferred, then this is a drop in the ocean, but this is a conceptual step. Because England is one of the operators for the supply of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (the Armed Forces of Ukraine. – Ed.),” Novikov said in an interview with TASS.

The fact that Britain began to directly supply tanks, and not just helmets, bulletproof vests and air defense systems (air defense systems), is a significant step for London.

“Tanks are heavy equipment, assault, offensive, modern. Even if it is not of the latest generations, but it is no longer the time of Stalin and Khrushchev, ”the military man added.

According to him, with this step, the UK announces its intention to increase the volume of military assistance to the nationalists of Ukraine. Novikov considers the supply of assault equipment to the militants a statement for Germany, France and Israel and other allies.

The day before, on January 14, the British government announced the delivery of 14 Challenger 2 tanks and about 30 AS90 large self-propelled howitzers to Kyiv, which are controlled by five gunners. At the same time, London warned about the start of training of Ukrainian fighters in the use of British tanks and howitzers in the coming days.

At the same time, the Russian embassy in London warned of the intensification of the conflict in Ukraine as a result of the supply of British tanks. The diplomats also stressed that the course of arming the Ukrainian radicals reflects London’s line of dragging out the confrontation.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was announced in February against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops. Back in April, the Russian Foreign Ministry sent a note to all NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Kyiv.

