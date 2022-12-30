In 2016 the family snap went viral: this is how mother and daughters became today

It was the year 2016 when Kaylan Mahomes posted a photo with her twin sister and her mother. What the young woman didn’t know is that that image would go around the world and become one of the biggest viral posts seen on the web. The reason The youthful appearance of her mother literally impressed everyone.

Kaylan was in high school and was 16 years old when she posed on the first social networks a photo with her mother and sister. The trio didn’t have high expectations for the photo, but the youngster teenager decided to share the shot in question. What happened next was truly amazing.

The world was stunned by the appearance of Kaylan’s mother who was 35 at the time. Tina Brown she is the mother of Kaylan and Kyla, twins from a very young age, just 19 years old. Despite the years have passed, the shot has received many comments and is still viral.

On all social networks Kaylan ended up earning a lot of success. The twins Kaylan and Kyla have decided to open a YouTube channel where they talk about variety, makeup and where they share their everyday life. On their social profiles, the two girls have gained more than 100,000 followers.

On Kaylan’s Instagram profile it is still possible to find the photo that started all the great success that began in 2016. Time has certainly passed, the three have changed a lot. Despite this, the beauty remains completely unmistakable. Are you curious to find out how they became?

Tina is one mum very social and on his profile he shares photos of his daughters. Tina achieved considerable success on her Instagram where today, thanks to that shot of her dating back to 2016, she has gained more than 50 thousand followers. Their story was so popular that even today many people remember this beautiful family.