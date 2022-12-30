Home page politics

Of: Florian Naumann

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. (archive image). © Daniel Karmann/dpa/archive image

Former Pope Benedict is apparently “very ill”. Media reports of possible kidney failure. But there are positive signs.

Update from December 30, 3:28 p.m.: The Vatican has now officially commented on Benedict’s current state of health. “Last night the Pope Emeritus slept well. He also attended the celebration of Holy Mass in his room yesterday afternoon. His condition is currently stable,” said Matteo Bruni, spokesman for the Holy See.

Kidney failure in Benedict? Pope probably didn’t want to go to the hospital – and is now celebrating a mass again

Update from December 30, 12:28 p.m.: The state of health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. is stable according to consistent media reports. This was reported by the Ansa news agency on Friday morning and referred to an unnamed person from Benedict’s whereabouts, the former Mater Ecclesiae monastery. The 95-year-old celebrated a mass in his bedroom with his confidante and private secretary Georg Gänswein in the morning.

The usually well-informed Roman Catholic daily newspaper La Croix from France, however, citing several sources, reported that Benedikt had been treated for kidney problems. Ansa had also reported possible kidney failure. The Vatican initially did not provide any official information on Friday.

According to the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera Benedict had “lost consciousness for some time” during a phase of aggravation. But already on Thursday he reacted positively to the treatment and was able to communicate with the people again, it was said. The native Bavarian himself refused to be taken to a hospital.

Meanwhile, the mountain riflemen in Bavaria are “on standby” for the retired Pope.

Benedikt’s condition remains “serious” but stable: “He is clear and awake”

Update from December 29, 2:45 p.m.: Benedict XVI According to current information from the Vatican, things are going well given the circumstances. “The Pope Emeritus made a good recovery last night, he is absolutely lucid and awake, and today his condition, while still serious, is stable,” said Matteo Bruni, spokesman for the Holy See, on Thursday. Pope Francis continues to invite the faithful to pray for the 95-year-old German “in these difficult hours,” as it was said.

Update from December 29, 11:00 a.m.: The state of Benedict XVI. has not changed overnight according to a report by the Ansa news agency. The 95-year-old is in poor health, but the situation is stable, the agency reported, citing unnamed people who were in contact with the former Mater Ecclesiae monastery in the Vatican Gardens. Benedikt has been living there in relative isolation since his resignation in 2013 and is now permanently monitored and cared for by doctors. There was initially no official notification from the Vatican on Thursday.

Pope Benedict “very ill”: Great concern – friend reports from conversation

Update from December 29, 10:10 am: On Saturday, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. “very frail” but “already mentally fit”. A friend of the former pontiff dem Munich Mercury reported in an interview. “Private secretary Georg Gänswein translated, so to speak, and read the words from his lips,” said Thaddäus Kühnel from Holzkirchen in Upper Bavaria.

It is correct that Benedikt is ill, confirmed Kühnel. “I don’t know if it’s life-threatening. But you never know what the good Lord says,” he added. The 77-year-old praised Benedict’s “goodness” and “modesty” at the same time.

Update from December 29, 6:30 a.m.: The US bishops’ conference followed Pope Francis’ call and posted a prayer on Instagram for the apparently very ill, emeritus Pope Benedict XVI. released. In addition, the chairman of the French Bishops’ Conference, Éric de Moulins-Beaufort, also spoke on Twitter with a prayer. In Germany, according to ntv, Archbishop Rainer Maria Woelki of Cologne, Georg Bätzing, the chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference and Bishop of Limburg, the Archbishop of Munich, Cardinal Reinhard Marx, and Bishop Rudolf Voderholzer from Regensburg joined the prayers.

Update from December 28, 9:40 p.m.: The closest confidant of the ailing Pope Benedict XVI. is apparently at the side of the allegedly “seriously ill” Joseph Ratzinger, as the pontifex from Bavaria was called by his real name.

Archbishop Georg Gänswein was the Pope’s personal secretary. According to picture the 66-year-old Black Forest man prays in the Mater Ecclesia monastery in the Vatican Gardens for his mentor, who is apparently suffering from shortness of breath. According to the Italian news agency Ansa, the 95-year-old has had breathing problems for the past few days. The current Pope Francis asked Catholics this Wednesday to pray for his predecessor.

Pope Benedict sick: the emeritus pontiff’s health is deteriorating

Update from December 28, 7:30 p.m.: The state of health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. seems to be getting worse, according to the Vatican. The vital bodily functions of the ailing pope, who had given up his post as pontiff in 2013, were said to be declining. The heart is also affected.

This is reported by the AFP news agency, citing Vatican circles in Rome. Already in the morning, the successor of Pope Benedict had called for prayer for the former pope at his general audience. Pope Francis had said that his predecessor Benedict was “very ill”.

In the hours that followed, the state of health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. however, progressively deteriorated. This was stated by Matteo Bruni, spokesman for the Holy See.

Pope Benedict sick: biographer sees health as “certainly very worrying”

Update from December 28, 4:30 p.m.: Benedict biographer Peter Seewald evaluates the reports on the state of health of the emeritus pope as “certainly very worrying”. Benedict himself has long been longing for his “going home,” he told the dpa.

Incumbent Francis had declared at the very end of the general audience that Benedict was “very ill”. The Argentine is known for his often spontaneous comments. Vatican experts are divided as to whether Francis really meant that Benedict was seriously ill or whether he just wanted to say that he was very weak due to old age. It is not unusual for him to visit his predecessor in the monastery at Christmas. In a tweet, Francis later repeated the request to pray for Benedict. The fact that he was “very ill” was no longer in the post.

Vatican circles give an assessment of Benedict’s condition: have you had breathing problems for days?

Update from December 28, 2:30 p.m.: The state of health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. According to a report by the Italian news agency Ansa, the situation had already deteriorated before Christmas. As Ansa reported on Wednesday, citing qualified circles, the 95-year-old had breathing problems in the days before Christmas. There was initially no official confirmation of this.

Update from December 28, 1 p.m.: Even high-ranking German clergy are concerned about the reports about Benedict XIV’s condition. He received the news “with great concern,” explained Regensburg’s Bishop Rudolf Vorderholzer. He joined the request to pray for the ex-Pope, as the Regensburg diocese announced on Wednesday. Even before Companions and clergy had expressed concern.

Benedict’s condition has “deteriorated”: Francis rushes to his predecessor

Update from December 28, 12:45 p.m.: After his call for prayers for his predecessor Benedict XVI, Pope Francis personally visited the emeritus pontiff. Francis went to the Mater Ecclesiae monastery, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said, according to the Italian newspaper la Republica. “We pray together with him for the Pope Emeritus,” he added.

Update from December 28, 11:44 am: The state of health of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. has deteriorated in the past few hours. This was announced by Matteo Bruni, spokesman for the Holy See. However, he added that the situation was “under control for the moment”. She is constantly monitored by doctors.

Benedict XVI “very sick”: Pope Francis calls for prayers

First report from December 28th: Vatican City/Munich – Concerns about Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI: Successor Francis called for a “special prayer” for Benedict at his general audience on Wednesday morning (December 28), several media reports unanimously. The Reuters news agency also reported on the statement. The 95-year-old was “very ill,” said the incumbent pontiff.

“I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict, who is silently supporting the Church,” Francis said in Italian: “Let’s think of him. He is very ill, we ask the Lord to comfort him and support him to the end in this testimony of love for the Church.” The Pope did not give any further details.

Pope Benedict XVI: “The situation is certainly very serious”

An official statement from the Vatican was initially not available. The Archbishop of Munich and Freising, Reinhard Marx, said in Bad Tölz, Upper Bavaria, at the diocesan opening of the carol singers’ campaign in 2023 that he knew the news about Benedict’s condition. “But for us, we are united in prayer.” He last saw Benedict in September.

“The situation is certainly very serious,” said Benedict’s longtime companion and theologian Wolfgang Beinert. “But that’s not surprising for a man who’s approaching 100.” Until the beginning of the year, he still had correspondence with Benedict, said the emeritus professor of theology. However, he did not reply to a letter on his birthday in April.

Pope Benedict XVI “very ill”: 95-year-old has been severely weakened for months

Born in Bavaria, Benedikt, who was called Joseph Ratzinger before his election as Pope, has lived relatively isolated in a monastery in the Vatican since resigning in 2013. For months it has been said that Benedict is physically weak and can hardly speak. Mentally, however, he is fit according to the circumstances. Benedict also received visitors at irregular intervals. He is cared for by his longtime companion Georg Gänswein and nuns. In 2020, Benedikt had visited his sick brother in Bavaria.

Benedict is the oldest pope in the history of the Roman Catholic Church. Pope Leo XIII was 93 years old – but in office and with dignity. (fn)