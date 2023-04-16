The Mexicans who enjoy the Mexican gastronomy are at high risk of suffering from stomach problem, This is due to the use of spices and spices in the typical dishes of the country, which is why on many occasions the countrymen look for medicinal options that allow them to enjoy these delicacies without paying a health bill.

One of these options was for a long time the famous and well-known RanitidineHowever, some time ago this medicine was withdrawn from sale in the country and that is why today we will tell you why since 2019 the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks reported on the prohibition of its sale and consumption.

What happened to the Ranitidine?

According to health information, the use of Ranitidine It was to control the secretion of acid that is produced inside the stomach and incidentally relieve the peptic ulcers, gastritis, reflux and some people even used it to prevent ulcers caused by stress.

However, in 2019, the drug was withdrawn for sale and consumption, because it was found to be contaminated with “N-nitroso-dimethyl-amine”at low levels, although this amount exceeded what was established, adding that it was classified as a carcinogen. Given this, the consumer of this medicine could develop liver cancer in the future.

Dr. Nayeli Xochiquetzal Ortiz Olvera, academic from the Faculty of Medicine of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) commented that the contamination of the medicine was in its production process, which formed the “N-nitroso-dimethyl-amine” which is a health risk.

“Some investigations began and it was not until last year that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA for its acronym in English) of the United States prohibited the use of this medicine”, commented the doctor, pointed out the specialist for the gazette of the UNAM.

In the same way, health experts have indicated that there are other alternatives so that people can continue with this type of treatment, which acts on acid such as Ranitidine, for example.

Famotidine

omeprazole

pantoprazole

lansoprazole

Likewise, they refer to the use of free-label antacids or in gel format can help control symptoms. Adding that various studies indicate that Ranitidine was not stronger for control, but that the content of Omeprazole is more effective and has a better function.