In Iran, a macabre practice has spread to some girls’ schools in the country. The poisoning of girls with an unknown type of gas has become frequent and thousands of minors have already reported dizziness and respiratory problems due to this action. And while part of the population accuses the Iranian government of using this as a form of repression, the theocratic regime has detained more than 100 people whom it calls “enemies of the country.” We analyze it in this episode of Orient Express.

#Orient #Express #Poisoning #girls #Iran #crime