Veikka Putkisaari, who belonged to the Adventist Church, used to speak in favor of integrative treatments. Since then, he has understood what is wrong with them and why you don’t want to reveal them to outsiders.

Homosexuality is wrong, heterosexuality is right. Homosexuality is a sin, heterosexuality is holy. This is what is believed in conservative religious sects that interpret the Bible literally, says Veikka Putkisaari.

Putkisaari knows what he’s talking about, because he was closely involved in the activities of the Adventist church in his youth and traveled around Finland speaking at church events.