Friday, August 4, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Religion | Veikka Putkisaari, who had to be rehabilitated, sincerely believed in the treatments herself – Now she tells what really happens in the treatments

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 4, 2023
in World Europe
0
Religion | Veikka Putkisaari, who had to be rehabilitated, sincerely believed in the treatments herself – Now she tells what really happens in the treatments

Veikka Putkisaari, who belonged to the Adventist Church, used to speak in favor of integrative treatments. Since then, he has understood what is wrong with them and why you don’t want to reveal them to outsiders.

Homosexuality is wrong, heterosexuality is right. Homosexuality is a sin, heterosexuality is holy. This is what is believed in conservative religious sects that interpret the Bible literally, says Veikka Putkisaari.

Putkisaari knows what he’s talking about, because he was closely involved in the activities of the Adventist church in his youth and traveled around Finland speaking at church events.

#Religion #Veikka #Putkisaari #rehabilitated #sincerely #believed #treatments #tells #treatments

See also  Basketball | Head coach Lassi Tuovi assures that Susijengi will challenge Serbia without worrying about tomorrow
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The RF Armed Forces revealed the presence of foreign mercenaries of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Ugledar

The RF Armed Forces revealed the presence of foreign mercenaries of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Ugledar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result