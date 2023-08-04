Cars nowadays rust much less than in the past, but corrosion still forms in some places on modern cars. The most common places are the front wheel arches and that is not due to splashing stones or rainwater.

The inside of the wheel arches is well protected against splashing water and stones by a plastic protective cover. The hood is the cause, but the danger comes from above. Because every time it rains, the windshield wipers sweep the water down, after which it is drained to the street through grates.

The grilles merge into a drain pipe that exits at the rear of the wheel arch. The swept away rainwater, but also the ‘ordinary’ rainwater runs through these grilles behind the plastic protective cover in the wheel arch to the road. At least: the first few years. But it usually doesn’t take much longer for that to change.

Mud

In addition to rain, sand, mud, leaves, brine, pollen and other debris also enter the drain grates and the drain through the windshield. Especially when you park under the trees. Over time, this gunk blocks the drain and the dirt begins to build up behind the plastic cover. The gunk of brine and half-decayed leaves hardly dries and quickly causes corrosion.

According to experts from the German opinion magazine Focus it is recommended to remove the protective cover on the inside of the wheel arch once every two to four years, after which all encrusted residues can be removed. Like on the this video from Focus you will be surprised how much dirt can accumulate in these places in a relatively short time.

Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: