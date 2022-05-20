With the success of Roma against Turin, the picture of qualifying in the Europa League is completed: the Giallorossi are in fact added to Lazio which had gained access to the second European competition with the equal goal in the last second against Juve , on the last day of the championship. The classification currently sees Roma and Lazio in fifth and sixth place paired with 63 points (the Biancocelesti, however, still have to play tomorrow with Verona), so Fiorentina and Atalanta – both at 59 points – can no longer reach them.