With the success of Turin, Mourinho’s team obtains the mathematical qualification for the second continental competition that Lazio had already reached. The Tuscans and the Bergamo players will play tomorrow for their place in the Conference League with the Viola ahead in the direct clashes
With the success of Roma against Turin, the picture of qualifying in the Europa League is completed: the Giallorossi are in fact added to Lazio which had gained access to the second European competition with the equal goal in the last second against Juve , on the last day of the championship. The classification currently sees Roma and Lazio in fifth and sixth place paired with 63 points (the Biancocelesti, however, still have to play tomorrow with Verona), so Fiorentina and Atalanta – both at 59 points – can no longer reach them.
Conference Hunt
–
The race for the last international place, that of the Conference League, remains open. The Viola will play against Juventus tomorrow evening, while the Bergamo players will host Empoli. If they finish on equal points, Fiorentina will win, given the advantage over the Goddess in the head-to-head matches.
May 20, 2022 (change May 20, 2022 | 23:15)
