Kadokawa Games released a gameplay for Relayer thanks to which we will be able to admire one of the game environments: the Planet of Ice.

Lasting just over four minutes, the focal point of the video will be the strategic combat system of the title in addition to the unprecedented glacial setting. Plus the gameplay will show us game performance on both PS5 and PS4 so you can have a direct comparison between the two versions.

Before leaving you to the gameplay I remind you that Relayer will be available worldwide from March 24, 2022 on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. As previously anticipated, only the English and Japanese localization will be present at the launch, but it will be released in the future via patch an Italian translation of the texts. Good vision.

Relayer – Gameplay: Ice Planet

Source: Kadokawa Games Street Gematsu