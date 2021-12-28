The Supreme Court of Chuvashia sentenced 46-year-old resident of Cheboksary, Andrei Finogenov (Fina), to ten years in a strict regime colony in a criminal case. On Tuesday, December 28, reports Kommersant…

This is the first time in the history of the republic when a person was convicted under Article 210.1 (“Occupation of the highest position in the criminal hierarchy”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Fin was also accused of promoting criminal ideas, traditions and thieves’ customs in everyday life.

On December 22, it was reported that the jury had delivered a guilty verdict in the case of kingpin Phin (six votes to two). According to the investigation, in 2002 the defendant got a position, began to coordinate the work of criminal groups in Chuvashia and repeatedly acted as an arbitrator in the settlement of their conflicts.

Fin was detained and arrested by police in December 2019. About 50 searches were carried out from him and his henchmen, 1.5 million rubles, telephones, two traumatic pistols and cartridges, boxes of food and cigarettes were seized. This is not the first trial for a layman. In 2014, Finogenov was accused of creating an organized criminal community, but the jury acquitted him.