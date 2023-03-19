In Mexico The shock continues over the death of a 14-year-old girl after an episode of bullying at a school.

Norma Lizbeth Ramos died days after a fight with a colleague who allegedly bullied her.

For this fact, the director of the school where Norma studied was removed from office.

According to infobaethe director of the Secondary School Annex to Normal 0518, located in Teotihuacán, state of Mexico, he will leave the position by agreement between the school authorities and the family of the adolescent.

The director’s departure occurred after protesters blocked the Mexico-Pirámides highway, at the access point to the archaeological zone of Teotihuacán, outside the educational establishment where Norma studied.

“Justice for Norma Lizbeth, where was the director?”, could be read on one of the protesters’ banners. Others yelled “Get out!” and knocked on the school door. For the protesters, the principal is one of those responsible for the fact for not having intervened in the face of bullying.

What happened to Norma Lizbeth?

According to relatives of Norma, she she suffered bullying for months by a colleague, who was joined by others. For this reason I did not want to go back to school.

In the course of the bullying of which she was a victim, the girl agreed to fight with her stalker with the intention that this would stop the attacks against her.

“She went to the place because she did not want to be mocked anymore and that is why she agreed to go to the place where the events took place and they always put my sister aside. In fact, the other classmates of hers bullied her, ”said the woman in an interview with the local media outlet Viento Informativo.

The fight occurred on February 21. In videos circulating on social networks, several students are seen laughing and encouraging the young women. According to infobaeNorma finished the fight with a swollen face and a bloody nose.

At the medical center where Norma was treated, an X-ray revealed that she had a fractured nose. Her relatives believed that this was the most serious thing that happened to her, but she later began to have nausea and fainted several times. On March 13, she died and was buried two days later.

The cause of death was severe head trauma, the result of blows he received on the head from his attacker and other young women.

On social networks they have criticized those who witnessed the fight for not having done anything to stop the attack.

The Attorney General of the State of Mexico has not ruled on this fact. Apparently, an investigation has already been opened.

