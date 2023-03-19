Train service | VR is waiting for the outcome of the negotiations and is ready to cancel trains one day at a time

The first thing to do is to cancel Monday’s trains if the strike starts. When the strike ends, it would take about a day for traffic to return to normal.

VR is waiting for the outcome of the labor dispute on Sunday afternoon, just like other Finns who use the train.

“We are now waiting for information and then we will inform,” said the communications manager Mira Linnamaa from VR in the afternoon.

If the locomotive drivers’ strike startsVR first cancels Monday’s trains and then cancels them one day at a time.

“Also, the Monday trains are removed from the sales channels, so that you cannot buy them,” says Linnamaa.

“If the strike starts, the automatic reimbursement of train tickets for customers who have not postponed their journey will also start at the same time. If you don’t do it, an automatic payment reimbursement will be sent to the payment instrument. You will receive a refund within a week.”

If you have paid for your trip in cash, you must apply for compensation online yourself.

I’m on strike inactive at the start the trains would be driven to depots and stations in different parts of Finland. It would also have an impact on the post-strike period

When the strike ends, traffic will not return to normal in an instant, because the trains are not necessarily where they should be according to the plans, Linnamaa reminds.

“There will certainly be changes then, because the equipment is not where it normally is. After the end of a possible strike, traffic will resume as normal at the beginning of the next day. It takes about a day for traffic to return to normal. It’s worth following VR’s page online.”