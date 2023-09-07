The start of the school year has arrived and, with it, the fight of the National Police against bullying in the classroom. This body, especially through the Citizen Participation delegates, will intensify the fight against bullying on the occasion of the start of classes.

The actions are part of the Master Plan for Coexistence and Safety Improvement in Educational Centers and their Environments and the preventive functions cover the entire educational community, from teachers, schoolchildren and AMPAS. During the 2022/2023 school year, according to sources from the body, the 545 police experts from Citizen Participation carried out a total of 30,712 training and information actions.

With this return to the classroom, the Police will reactivate the preventive work that it deploys against this scourge. The activities are promoted and coordinated from the central unit of Citizen Participation. They will be implemented by the 217 territorial delegations throughout Spain that have 545 police experts.

The agents hold meetings with the different sectors that make up the educational community (teachers, AMPAS and students, among others) to provide technical advice and specialized police support in terms of preventive actions, demands for the security of the educational center or resolution of possible conflicts. Training and information activities are also carried out.

In order for young people to improve knowledge about police resources and reinforce their confidence in them, during the past academic year 3,031 complementary activities were carried out, such as exhibitions of police units, exhibitions of effects, visits to facilities of the body…