Thursday, September 7, 2023, 00:35



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

Another team that competes in the same category as Cartagena, Burgos, receives up to seven times more subsidies from its City Council through a sponsorship agreement. The albinegros receive 110,000 euros and the Burgos have promised a game of 800,000 euros.

Burgos himself assumes with his funds the improvements required by LaLiga, so that the municipal stadium of El Plantío can compete under all the parameters of professional football. Sources from the Burgos entity confirmed that this is how they assumed improvements such as lighting and the implementation of the Operational Control Unit (UCO). The entity has the exploitation of the field for the next forty years.

The municipal injection to the football team is higher than that received by the two basketball clubs (San Pablo and Tizona), both in the LEB Gold category, of 400,000 and 200,000 euros, respectively.

Similarly, the Junta de Castilla y León, through a youth program, gives a boost to Mirandés (17,875.40 euros), Burgos (9,290.10) and Real Valladolid (20,488). The entity from Pucelana has been demanding more aid from its city council at the José Zorrilla stadium.