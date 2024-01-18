According to the agency, the vaccination record against Covid that appeared in the former president's document was false

The former president's vaccination card Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was defrauded, according to the CGU (General Comptroller of the Union). The body released the opinion in a note this Thursday (18 January 2024), but did not indicate those responsible for the case. Here's the complete of the statement (PDF – 778 kB).

In a technical note, the CGU's recommendation is to archive the preliminary investigation for “absence of minimum elements regarding the authorship of the facts”. The body stated that there is the possibility of reopening the procedure, since the PF (Federal Police) is operating in parallel, “whose sharing has already been requested”. Here's the complete (PDF – 747 kB).

The investigation interviewed several employees at the UBS (Basic Health Unit) Parque Peruche, in São Paulo, where Bolsonaro was allegedly vaccinated. The auditors heard from the nurse indicated as administering the vaccine – who denied having carried out the procedure and said that she did not work in the unit on the date indicated.

Other people who worked at the site, and were interviewed by auditors, also denied having seen Bolsonaro at the UBS. The statements, according to the CGU, were corroborated by the analysis of physical books maintained by the health unit with vaccination records, which indicated that the former president was not present at the location to be immunized.

Furthermore, the CGU verified, through information from the FAB (Brazilian Air Force) that Bolsonaro was not in São Paulo on the date of the supposed vaccination, on July 19, 2021. According to the agency, he had gone from SP to Brasília the day before and did not take another flight until at least the 22nd of the same month.

The investigation investigated the possible participation of a federal public employee in the events to “possible liability”, but nothing was found. One of the obstacles mentioned by the CGU for the investigation is the fact that, at the time of the false entry, UBS employees shared the same login and password to access the VaciVida System, which makes it difficult to identify the culprit.

“In short, anyone with a login and password could access, via the web, the system website and, thus, make records”, says the technical note. The results of the investigations will be forwarded to the authorities of the State and Municipality of São Paulo.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The former chief executive became the target of an inquiry on May 3, 2023, in an investigation that investigates the insertion of false data on covid vaccination cards approved in the Ministry of Health systems.

The investigation is investigating whether the former president tampered with his and his 12-year-old daughter Laura's vaccination card before they left for the United States at the end of December 2022. The US required proof of immunization against Covid for entry in the country, but Bolsonaro says he has never been vaccinated.

In note (complete – 174 KB) from the PF, the corporation informed that the changes to the cards were made from November 2021 to December 2022 and resulted in the “alteration of the truth about a legally relevant fact, that is, the beneficiaries’ status as immunized against Covid-19”.

At the time, Bolsonaro denied tampering with the document and said they never asked him for proof of immunization to “enter nowhere”.

“I was never asked for a vaccination card anywhere, there is no adulteration on my part. Does not exist. I didn't take the vaccine and that's it. I never denied that. There were people who pressured me to take the vaccine. Yes, naturally. I decided not to take it because I read the Pfizer leaflet”said Bolsonaro.

O Power360 He sought Jair Bolsonaro's advice after the CGU's conclusion about the falsification of the vaccine card was released, but received no response. The space remains open for future demonstrations.