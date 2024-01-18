DThe Union has criticized the law passed with the votes of the traffic light factions for more and faster deportations of rejected asylum seekers as inadequate. “The law will bring minor improvements, but will not lead to large-scale deportations, as Chancellor Scholz promised,” said deputy Union parliamentary group leader Andrea Lindholz (CSU) to the newspapers of the Editorial Network Germany (RND) on Friday.

“The bill itself only mentions a few hundred additional deportations,” Lindholz continued. “We’re not making any progress on this issue.”

Significantly more deportations could be achieved through new migration agreements with countries of origin such as Turkey or Iraq. “But you hear almost nothing from the return commissioner Stamp, who has been in office for almost a year now,” said the CSU politician about the federal government’s migration commissioner, Joachim Stamp (FDP). “It’s an absolute tragedy.”

Green youth criticizes Green MPs

In contrast, the refugee aid organization Pro Asyl and the Green Youth viewed the law as an attack on the right to asylum. “We have massive constitutional concerns because the law violates the fundamental rights of refugees,” said Pro Asyl’s refugee policy spokesman, Tareq Alaows, to the RND newspapers. “The law criminalizes not only refugees, but also helpers, for example in sea rescue.” The constitutional state has the task of protecting fundamental rights, but this law would abolish them, said Alaows. “That shouldn’t be the case in a constitutional state.”

The federal spokeswoman for the Green Youth, Katharina Stolla, criticized the deportation law as a “disenfranchisement measure”. “It will lead to severe traumatization of refugees, who have often already had traumatizing experiences,” she told the RND newspapers. “With this law, the traffic light does not help a single municipality, but only wants to demonstrate the ability to act at the expense of the weakest.”







Stolla also criticized members of her own party: “Approving the law is wrong,” she told the RND. If you really want to fight right-wing extremists, you should stop “putting your foot down and work for a good life for everyone.”