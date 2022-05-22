Those interested in registering social projects that contribute to guaranteeing the rights of children and adolescents have until 6:00 pm on July 29 to apply for the Itaú Cultural Funds for Childhood and Adolescence (FIA) call for proposals.

Each project can receive up to R$ 250 thousand. At inscriptions can be made at the site of the institution. In 2021, the public notice distributed around BRL 13.3 million to 56 social projects in 15 states, in all regions of the country.

According to Itaú Cultural, the Municipal Councils for the Rights of Children and Adolescents (CMDCAs) throughout the country, which are responsible for managing the Funds for the Rights of Children and Adolescents, must select and submit proposals that contribute to promoting the protection , support and integral development of children. Registration is open to CMDCAs that have the Municipal Fund for Children and Adolescents active in their municipality.

Projects will be selected that promote the guarantee of the right to education, through activities that offer access to quality content; act for the promotion of life and health, with actions to fight hunger and support in physical and mental health care; as well as initiatives to combat and prevent rights, which seek to prevent situations of violence such as child labor and which welcome homeless children.

“After a long period of fighting covid-19, we hope that this new edition of the FIA ​​Notice will contribute to strengthening the CMDCAs and organizations working in the municipalities, so that they remain firm in their role of ensuring the implementation of public policies, aiming at the protection and promoting the rights of children and adolescents in their respective territories”, highlighted the Manager of Development at Itaú Social, Camila Feldberg.

In this edition, 204 Brazilian municipalities listed among those with the highest degree of vulnerability will be considered as priorities. The list of these cities is available in the regulation of the public notice.

The announcement of the selected projects is scheduled for January 2023. If you have any questions about the application process, interested parties can contact us at (11) 97639-6455 or by e-mail itausocial-edital@prattein.com.br .