With the premiere of “The valet”, Eugenio Derbez returns to theaters to meet again with his fans, who were fascinated by his previous story, “CODA”, which achieved great attention at the last delivery of the Oscars 2022.

In this sense, the press in his country has consulted the interpreter about his relationship with Televisa and why he left the popular Mexican channel. The actor alleged that the problems began with his opinion about the Mayan Train.

YOU CAN SEE: Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow: actor thanked the fan with the voice of the captain and steals laughter in networks

As the days went by, the discussion reached social networks. Here, netizens saw the public discussion that Eugenio Derbez had on Twitter with Emilio Azcárraga, CEO of Televisaafter assuring that he was vetoed as punishment for his position.

“You and I know that the real reason is that you are angry because you want us to give you our rights to “La Familia Peluche”. Cut it out, my guy” the executive told him.

This phrase caused the actor to also give his position on the intellectual property of one of the most famous series in his career. “(…) tell them not to be like that, ‘have someone explain to you’ also that point. I know it’s going to sound ‘horrible, horrible’, but I am the owner of the characters and the concept, Televisa only owns the name. Sorry, friend!” Derbez assured.

Eugenio Derbez spoke about the broadcast rights of “La familia Peluche”. Photo: Twitter

The interpreter closed his tweet thread indicating that he signed a new contract with ViX, a streaming platform that belongs to Televisa/Univision.

“But I have good news for you, my dear Emilio! I just signed a contract with ViX, we’re already working in the same company, so ‘cut it out, my guy!’ I love you very much, I hope to see you soon and talk to you about how things are!

Premiere date of “El valet” in Star Plus

Star Plus announced that “El valet”, the romantic comedy with Eugenio Derbez, hit the streaming service on Friday, May 20, 2022.