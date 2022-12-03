In Group B, Pontedera and Fiorenzuola also smiled. Awakening Ancona: 3-0 against Alessandria

Showdown by Reggiana, which defends the top with a sharp 3-0 on the Fermana field: the game essentially closed already after a quarter of an hour with two penalty kicks converted by Rosafio and Montalto – which the first shot from the spot wanted to leave it to his partner –, Jacopo Pellegrini’s trio with a lob to mock Borghetto (once the result is acquired, ten landlords for the red card to the ex Pellizzari). This is how Diana’s team gets the fourth win in a row without conceding a goal, a streak in the sign of solidity shared with Gubbio who chase one point further back: the Umbrians need only one goal in each half from Vazquez to overcome Siena (2-0) (super free-kick just before the break) and Toscano. Cesena smiles again, dominating for a time over San Donato Tavarnelle and then conceding something: in Manuzzi’s 3-2 Corazza’s brace stands out with Adamo’s goal in the middle, the Tuscans aren’t enough to close twice with Ubaldi and Russo. See also "Fernando Gaviria must change something mentally": strong criticism of his former boss

Super Fiorenzuola and Pontedera — On equal points with Cesena (31) there is the surprising Fiorenzuola who proceeds at the pace of the greats: the 2-1 against Rimini comes from behind, guests ahead with Delcarro, immediately joined by Stronati and then overtaken by the decisive header of Frison. Pontedera also continues to fly, which since the arrival of Max Canzi on the bench travels to a record average points: the away success in the derby with Montevarchi (2-1) bears the signatures of Nicastro and Cioffi, Cerasani shortens but the comeback it is not accomplished and the home coach Malotti tenders his resignation at the end of the game.

Entella with difficulty — Among the big names, Entella made a cue but still recovered a precious point stopped in Chiavari (1-1) by Lucchese: guests ahead with Mastalli from the penalty spot, a disputed penalty because Pellizzer’s offending touch seems more with his face than with an arm, in the the final draw with a volley from Favale. After the latest negative results, Ancona restarts and regulates Alessandria at the Del Conero without problems (3-0) thanks to D’Eramo, Moretti and Mattioli. Decisive penalties in Torres’ success on the Carrarese field (1-0): Scappini made no mistake from eleven meters in the first half, while Energe only hit the post in his attempt in the second half. Goalless Imolese-Vis Pesaro (Marche for the first time without the coach Sassarini, fresh from his exemption, the deputy Renzoni on the bench), while Olbia still fails the appointment with the victory: the direct clash with Recanatese ends 1- 1, Brignani replies to Sbaffo’s guest advantage but Occhiuzzi’s team – which continues to wobble – fails to go further despite the post hit by Ragatzu in an overhead kick and a great save by Fallani on La Rosa. See also Modena makes 14 in a row and points to Reggiana. Tris Cesena. Bari and Palermo leave again

