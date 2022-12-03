EThere are lawyers who like legal jokes. A particularly popular one is: “What is the difference between a lawyer and God? God doesn’t think he’s a lawyer.” The punchline is always the same: lawyers think they’re great. In comparison to blondes, manta drivers and East Frisians, they do well. That’s why there are lawyers who like jokes like that.

Marco Buschmann himself recently told a lawyer joke. He was on the program “Chez Krömer”, the first Federal Minister to sit down in the interrogation room with Kurt Krömer, who looks like he did in the days of the Stasi. “Mr. Minister of Justice, what does it feel like to be on the other side of the law?” asks Krömer. Buschmann: “I feel right, no matter where I sit at the table.”

You don’t have to be particularly funny to make legal jokes. Buschmann doesn’t usually even try. Speaking at the Law Society’s Cartoon Awards ceremony that fall, he said, “As far as humor goes,” he had no intention of “competing with the cartoonists.” The image that Buschmann otherwise draws of himself is that of the “paper clip”. He stole it from long-time CDU Minister Thomas de Maizière, who was awarded the title by his staff. On television, Buschmann talks about his passion for footnotes, which “I not only read, I also write”. About not drinking alcohol and reading a lot, even on the way to the office. A “Spiegel” journalist checked that out and discovered him on the street with a work by the social philosopher Axel Honneth, Critical Frankfurt School. Buschmann supposedly knows where Berlin’s city traffic is so dangerous that he has to look up for a moment.

The other Bushman

But there’s also the bushman who’s on the road as MBSounds, a producer of electronic music. A particularly popular synth track, heard tens of thousands of times, is called “Excalibur calls for Arthur”, after his trip to Kyiv “Driving Through The Streets Of Kyiv” was added. He has already composed jingles for the FDP and a piece in which excerpts of a speech by party leader Christian Lindner are processed. That is more in line with the Bushman, who said in the Bundestag during the government survey: “My personal goal is that next year we will perhaps be able to sell the first legal joint.” According to his own statements, however, he himself has never smoked weed.

Buschmann likes that journalists wonder who he really is. After all, such questions are only asked by people who are interesting. And that’s Buschmann, a native of Gelsenkirchen, a lawyer, a steep career in the FDP, not exactly at first glance. He himself makes his contribution to the fact that the various pictures about him circulate in public. And then he flirts with it. “Sometimes I like to break communicative clichés, sometimes I use them,” he told the FAZ. Buschmann added the wish that what he presented should be listened to more.