Although it is already a fact that Grand Theft Auto 6 coming to consoles next year, fans can’t wait, and they want to have new information about this long-awaited release right now. Fortunately, for them, It seems that the most recent update of GTA Online has exactly what they desire with all their being.

Like other updates, the Bottom Dollar Bounties content for GTA Online Not only does it add new quests and content worth exploring, but it also expands the customization options for our protagonist. One of these additions is a necklace, which looks identical to the one worn by Lucia, the co-star of GTA 6, in one of the leaked videos of the title.

This is an interesting detail that, while it may not seem so important to some, makes it clear to us that GTA Online will feature content that we will likely see in the next installment of the series. In this way, Fans will stay tuned to find every little detailand as we get closer to the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6, These references will probably go from simple clothing to clear references to Rockstar’s next work.

We remind you that Grand Theft Auto 6 Coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in Fall 2025. In related topics, you can learn more about what’s new in GTA Online here. Likewise, GTA 6 could cost more than $70 at launch.

Author’s Note:

Although this revelation may seem harmless, it makes it clear that much of what we will see in the future in GTA Onlineis probably used in GTA 6, which makes sense. This isn’t about story or characters, but about small elements that are meant to increase player immersion.

Via: Reddit