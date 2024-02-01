GeForce Now, NVIDIA's subscription cloud gaming service, turns four. To celebrate, many interesting games have been added, including Diablo 4 And Overwatch 2 by Blizzard, and a period of celebration was launched on Instagram and Threads under the hashtag #4YearsofGFN.

In total, twenty-seven new games will be added in February, including the first of Blizzard on the service (already mentioned and both already available from this week). NVIDIA also noted that “nearly half of the games joining this month are day 1 releases, including Skull and Bones, The Inquisitor, Nightingale, Myth of Empires, and more.”

While in Spike Chunsoft confirmed the permanence of its titles on the platform. But now let's stop talking and let's see all the additions of the week and the month.