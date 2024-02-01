GeForce Now, NVIDIA's subscription cloud gaming service, turns four. To celebrate, many interesting games have been added, including Diablo 4 And Overwatch 2 by Blizzard, and a period of celebration was launched on Instagram and Threads under the hashtag #4YearsofGFN.
In total, twenty-seven new games will be added in February, including the first of Blizzard on the service (already mentioned and both already available from this week). NVIDIA also noted that “nearly half of the games joining this month are day 1 releases, including Skull and Bones, The Inquisitor, Nightingale, Myth of Empires, and more.”
While in Spike Chunsoft confirmed the permanence of its titles on the platform. But now let's stop talking and let's see all the additions of the week and the month.
Games
The five games coming to GeForce Now this week:
- Bang-On Balls: Chronicles (Steam)
- Diablo IV (Steam)
- Overwatch 2 (Steam)
- RAGE (Steam)
- RAGE 2 (Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)
Games coming to GeForce Now in month of February 2023:
- Stormgate (Demo on Steam, available February 5-12 during Steam Next Fest)
- The Inquisitor (New release on Steam, Feb. 8)
- Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (New Release on Steam, 02/13)
- Solium Infernum (New release on Steam, 02/14)
- Skull and Bones (New release on Ubisoft, 02/16)
- The Thaumaturge (New release on Steam, 02/20)
- Myth of Empires (New release on Steam, 02/21)
- Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance (New release on Steam, 02/21)
- Nightingale (New release on Steam, 02/22)
- Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator (New Release on Steam, 02/22)
- Pacific Drive (New release on Steam, 02/22)
- STAR WARS: Dark Forces Remaster (New Release on Steam, 02/28)
- Welcome to ParadiZe (New release on Steam, 02/29)
- Aragami 2 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)
- dotAGE (Steam)
- Fort Solis (Steam)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL (Steam)
- Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (Steam)
- PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ (Steam)
- PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC (Steam)
- Tales of Arise (Steam)
- Tram Simulator Urban Transit (Steam)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series (Steam)
