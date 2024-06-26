by VALERIO BARRETTA

Norris, another placing

“I had to win, I lost the race at the start“: so Lando Norris he commented with his usual honesty – sometimes brutal – on the Spanish Grand Prix. The British driver, who lost his position on both Max Verstappen and George Russell at the start, had to settle for second place (the third in the last four GPs), and the gap recovered at the end by the world champion suggests that with a better start could have actually won.

Stella’s words

However, McLaren team principal Andrea Stella wanted to defend his driver: “The start wasn’t bad at all, but decent. It was like Max’s, except Russell took the double slipstream and overtook them. Indeed, Lando was very wise because, in a second, your race can end. It could have been better, but these are details“, this is the comment of the team principal to the media.

“I like people who work on what they can control instead of complaining. Lando is hard on himself, but he did a good job all weekend“, he added. “If he’s upset about finishing two seconds behind Max, then that’s really good news for everyone, including Formula 1, because it means we have races. And it means that with small details, such as defending one’s position, we can finally have different winners“.

Stella, in the immediate post-race, also defended the team’s work, accused of the strategy given to Norris and the delay in pit stops. Protecting the team is his job, certainly McLaren appeared inferior to Red Bull in managing the race, which was also due to an undeniable gap in experience.