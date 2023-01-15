Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, met yesterday with Her Excellency Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations.

During the meeting, they discussed joint cooperation between the UAE and the United Nations, and discussed recent developments with regard to developments in Afghanistan. The two sides also exchanged views on the issue of women’s empowerment, the right to education for all, and gender equality.