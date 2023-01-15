«A joint response to the serious situation suffered by women in Afghanistan is urgently needed, that at least the countries that took part in the international operation come together to adopt concrete measures against this gender apartheid. Messages of concern do not help to change things, it is time to, for example, ban the travel of the Taliban. If women are locked up in their homes, how can they travel abroad without problems?” is the question asked by Zahra Nader, an Afghan journalist in exile who, at 32, runs “Zan Times.”

‘Zan’ means ‘women’ in Dari and this magazine is created, edited and run by Afghan female reporters who cover issues of human rights and especially women’s rights. «We work in a network, with editors in different countries and colleagues who risk their lives to send us stories from the field. According to the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) report, four out of five women journalists have left their jobs in the country and that is a figure for December that will now be worse,” recalls Zahra from Canada, the country to which she fled for her life after the return of the Islamists. Those who stayed are risking their lives with her activism, as demonstrated by the murder of former deputy Mursal Nabizada, gunned down on Saturday night outside her home in Kabul.

A woman looks at a portrait of Mursal Nabizada on her mobile after the news of his murder spread /



afp



A 29-year-old representative in the old Parliament deposed by the Taliban, Nabizada died along with his bodyguard, while his brother was wounded by bullets. Police have opened an investigation into the first murder of a former politician since the regime’s return in August 2021. Unlike many other legislators, Nazibada preferred to stay in the country and not seek refuge abroad. In September she announced that she worked for an NGO, an activity that the current rulers of the country have prohibited women.

After the news of his death spread, several organizations expressed their rejection of the attack. The also deposed deputy Mariam Solaimankhil condemned in an emotional message the murder of an “intrepid champion of Afghanistan”, whom she described as a “true pioneer” and praised her courage for having stayed in the country “to fight for her people. Strong and outspoken woman who stood up for what she believed in, even in the face of danger ».

“It is a misogynistic regime, but as a government they are eager to gain international recognition. They care a lot about what is thought of them abroad and they must be used as a stick to pressure and force them to rectify their gender policy, “considers Nader, who asks” to do something as soon as possible.

Back to the past



In just 17 months of the emirate, Afghan women have lost most of the rights they had won in the last two decades. The Islamists retook power after twenty years of war and two of direct negotiations with the United States. They arrived with the message that they had changed with respect to the Taliban that ruled the country in the late 1990s, but there is something in which their policy has not changed: the obsession with erasing women from public life.

The country is in ruins, the humanitarian crisis is unprecedented and Afghan funds abroad remain frozen, but the Taliban do not back down and secondary schools and universities remain closed to women. Now they cannot work in international organizations either and this week they have begun to close the small businesses they ran, hairdressers and beauty centers. They have not cared that Save the Children, CARE and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) have suspended their operations, they maintain that “in the offices of these organizations the proper dress code is not respected” and they consider this more important than all the help that the population receives.

The politician and activist Fawzia Koofi, the first woman to hold the vice presidency of the Afghan parliament, survived two assassination attempts between 2010 and 2020 and the arrival of the Islamists forced her into exile. She now has a busy international agenda focused on preventing the world from forgetting her country and, especially, the Afghans. “Pressure will work, but so far we haven’t seen real political pressure on them. Since the signing of the Doha agreement with the United States, I even see friendship. We must impose travel bans and sanctions on those who do business with them, expel their families from countries where they send their children to study, some in prestigious universities, close their offices in other countries…” are the measures proposed by Koofi, which Like the journalists from Zan, she demands more concrete actions and fewer messages of concern.

Koofi’s words collide with the normalization policy of countries such as Russia, which is negotiating with the Islamists for the export of gasoline, gas and wheat, or China, which has signed a 25-year agreement with the emirate to begin oil extraction in afghan soil.

most influential countries



The United States and its allies are history and have left Afghanistan after selling their citizens a fiction of democracy and human rights that has been short-lived. Turkey keeps its legation in Kabul open, it is the only NATO country to do so, but it does not hesitate to openly criticize gender politics and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the measure of closing schools and universities as “anti-Islamic”. ».

Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also criticize the Islamists’ restrictions, but maintain ties. Doha has been fundamental, since it is there where the Taliban has had a political office since 2013. The negotiation process with the United States and the signing of the Doha Agreements, which put an end to the US military presence in the asian country. In the absence of a seat in the United Nations, this is the most important window to the world that the Islamists have, but the Qataris do not have enough influence to force the Taliban to back down on their gender policy.

Pakistan is another of the key players, since it is the adopted homeland of some Islamists who, since the mid-1990s, have had their highest governing body in the neighboring country. Quetta, in Balochistan, has been for decades a kind of ‘de facto’ political capital of the emirate, hosting the shura that made the key decisions of the movement. The ideologues and politicians had a safe rear on Pakistani soil and the fighters found in the mountains of the long and porous frontier of the ‘Af-Pak’ front a sanctuary in which to protect themselves from the enemy. Impossible to explain the survival of the Taliban, without looking at Islamabad.