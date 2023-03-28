(Reuters) – Brazilian hospital chain Rede D’Or Sao Luiz SA posted a 32.7% drop in fourth-quarter net profit from the same period a year earlier, the company said on Monday.

The company reported fourth-quarter net income of 282.5 million reais, below Refinitiv’s forecast of 309 million reais.

The company’s net revenue grew 12% in the annual comparison, to 5.75 billion reais.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) amounted to 1.216 billion reais in the fourth quarter, which represents a drop of 3.6% compared to the same period of 2021. The Ebitda margin was 21 .1% in the period from October to December of last year, compared to 24.6% in the last quarter of 2021.

“In 4Q22, the effects directly related to

Covid-19 still impacted the Company’s Ebtida, especially in the second half of the quarter”, he informed.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice)

