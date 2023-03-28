“Many will think I’m crazy.”

The words are from Natalia Moroz, a Ukrainian who, after spending three months in 2022 as a refugee in Spain, decided to return to her country. This, despite the fact that the Russian invasion is far from over and that her life, like that of millions of her compatriots, is at risk due to the constant bombardments by Kremlin troops.

The case of this 51-year-old woman is not unique. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) some 5.5 million Ukrainians have returned home since last summer, most of them internally displaced but 1.1 million abroad. For its part, from the Center for Research and Analysis of Migrations (CReAM) estimates that some 30,000 Ukrainians are returning daily from the European countries to which they fled.

BBC Mundo spoke via videoconference with Moroz, who is a psychologist and mother of a 21-year-old girl, to find out the reasons that led her to return to Kyiv, the city where she lives. Below we present her story in the first person, as she told it to us.

I know that many will think that I am crazy for having left the security and even comfort that I had in Spain, but Ukraine is my home, it is my place and my people are here. And if there are chances of living here, however small they may be and regardless of the dangers involved, then I prefer to be here.

Although the threats of the bombs are constant, I do not regret having returned, because in the first place I never wanted to leave, but by April (of 2022) my husband and I decided that it was the best thing.

However, that decision was forced, it was not like when you decide to go on vacation.

Every time I went out for a walk with my dog ​​it was torture, because I heard the explosions on one side and on the other. He no longer listened to the birds, cars or planes, but pure: boom! At night there were fewer explosions, but they were more intense and strong, which prevented me from sleeping.

I remember one day my dog ​​sneezed and I jumped as if a bomb had fallen next to me. There I understood the magnitude of the stress I was experiencing. And I realized that I was falling apart.

But the fact that Ukraine resisted the Russian invasion and did not fall in a matter of days, as everyone believed it would in February 2022, gave me the confidence to go back.

full panic

At 5:00 in the morning on February 24, my sister, who lives about 50 kilometers outside of Kyiv, called me to tell me that the war had started. I could not believe it.

She told me that she was hearing explosions and seeing the flashes of bombs falling on the Boryspill airport (the main air terminal in the Ukrainian capital). I immediately woke up my husband and my daughter María, asked them to get dressed and went out into the hall and began knocking on my neighbors’ doors to warn them of what was happening.

I was in a panic, I didn’t know what to do, but I knew I wanted to run away.

We began to pack our bags, without knowing where we would go. And while we were packing up I turned on the TV to see what was on the news. The news were already reporting that traffic in Kyiv was at a standstill, due to the number of people who wanted to leave the city.

Almost immediately the anti-aircraft alarms began to sound and that increased my fear. It was the first time I heard them and I didn’t know what they meant. Had the Russians arrived? Did the planes come to attack the city?

I remember that we sat in the corridor of the building, because we did not know where the bomb shelter was.

We spent that first day on the phone with relatives we had in and around Kyiv, trying to decide what to do, where to go, but it was impossible.

From the countryside to the north of Spain

At the end of the 24th, some friends who live on the outskirts, in a wooded area, invited us to go to their house and stay there for a while. My friends told us that it was better to get out of Kyiv, because the objective of the Russians would be to take the city to overthrow the government (of Volodymyr Zelensky).

I spent the first weeks of the invasion there, until I left for Spain.

As I was cut off from the outside world for several days, arriving at the train station and seeing so many people, especially women and children nervous and crying, made me very anxious.

Getting on the train that took me to Poland was scary, because at that time the press was reporting that the Russians were attacking trains and I was afraid that a rocket would hit us or something.

When we arrived in Poland we spent eight hours inside the train, because the Polish border agents did not let us all leave at the same time. There was a time when we didn’t even have drinking water and people were desperate and upset.

When I managed to cross the border, I took another train to Warsaw (Poland’s capital), where I stayed for two days with a nephew. My nephew hosted five members of our family in his small apartment. And from there I took a plane to Spain.

In the city of A Coruña (northern Spain) I met my daughter, who had arrived there weeks before with some friends who invited her to go with them a few days after the invasion began.

When I arrived they had already obtained an apartment, thanks to the support of AGA Ucraina (a non-governmental organization created after the Russian invasion and which has provided care to the Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in the city, located in the northern region of Galicia).

When I arrived in Spain, I remember that I sat in a cafeteria to have a coffee and I began to see the couples and families that were sitting together in that place and suddenly I was filled with rage. Because? Because I had that same quiet routine and suddenly it was stolen from me.

It didn’t bother me that the Spanish were leading their lives as if nothing was happening in the world, what bothered me is that I had lost that normality, that tranquility that for some can be boring.

every day a scare

Since the invasion began, my mornings begin by turning on my phone to open WhatsApp and check when the last time the people I have in my contact list were online.

Since I can’t spend every day calling or texting all my family and friends, seeing that they’ve been online recently at least gives me proof that they’re still alive.

Picking up the phone every morning represents a scare, because you don’t know what news you’re going to find.

The scariest moment I’ve been through in these months was when I couldn’t communicate with my parents, who live in Lugansk (one of the provinces in eastern Ukraine that has been under complete Russian control since the start of the invasion).

My parents’ town, Shchastia (which means happiness in Ukrainian), was taken over and almost 80% destroyed by the Russians.

Since my parents are very old, they couldn’t escape and I spent two weeks without hearing from them, because the telephone lines weren’t working. I didn’t know if they were alive or not. It was very desperate.

From video call to video call

I did not hug or see my husband in person again until the summer of 2022, since he left me at the house of those friends where I stayed the first weeks of the invasion, but he did not stay with me.

My husband returned to Kyiv to guard the hotel he runs in the center of the city and stayed there for the time we were apart.

Every day we talked on WhatsApp. It was very important for me to see him and talk (Natalia pauses, takes a breath, and wipes the tears from her eyes). My daughter also participated in many of these conversations, because she missed her father very much.

In many of those video calls, when the conversation ended, we kept looking at each other and showing each other what we were doing at that moment or where we were.

Those calls and the therapy sessions that I offered to other Ukrainian refugees who arrived in A Coruña helped me cope with the separation from my husband and my forced exile. Helping other people helped me help myself.

Willing “to pay the price”

After spending three months in Spain, I returned to Ukraine at the beginning of last July. And so did my daughter, Maria.

As the train approaches Kyiv, it passes through those cities that have become famous throughout the world -Bucha and Irpin, where mass graves with hundreds of corpses have been found- and seeing the houses destroyed, burned and everything leveled gave me chills. and fear, because those cities are very close to Kyiv, just a few kilometers away. That could have happened in my neighborhood.

I found that my house was fine, although in my neighborhood you can see the effects of the war, because it is close to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament).

In March (2022) a missile fell where the hairdresser I used to go to was, just 500 meters from where I live. Two kilometers away is one of the stations that distribute electricity and in the autumn the Russians tried to destroy it, but they failed and destroyed two residential buildings.

I have spent days without water and electricity, but I am willing to pay this price as long as I am with my loved ones and not give up my country.

And if at some point I have to go out again, then I would try to go back again. For some it may be complicated to understand, but for me it is simple. My case is different from those who lost their loved ones and their property. I have someone to return to (my husband and my family) and I have a place to go (my home). For me Ukraine still exists.

Although it is dangerous, for me being with my husband and my daughter well in my house is worth the risk.

