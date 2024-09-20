Last weekend in defense

“We have a very narrow window to make the machine work well. If we can hit it then we will be protagonists”. Helmut Marko This is how he introduced the Singapore weekend, a weekend in which Max Verstappen “wouldn’t bet” on himself.

The Dutchman was not competitive in Baku unlike Sergio Perez and this according to Marko is still a good omen for Marina Bay: “If it hadn’t been for the final crash, Perez would have finished on the podiumafter Monza we were competitive again – Marko declared when contacted by the Austrian newspaper oe24 – Verstappen had made the set-up too hard before qualifying, he took the wrong path before with his engineers”.

To those who claim that Red Bull is in the grip of panic After losing the lead in the Constructors’ standings, Marko responds as follows: “Are we panicking? Our rivals would like it to be that way. In any case, it will be very difficult to defend the Constructors’ World title with a McLaren like this. In the Drivers’ standings, however, we limited the damage in Baku and we will have to do the same here. In Azerbaijan, without the final VSC, Verstappen would have done the fastest lap at the end, losing only one point to Norris”.