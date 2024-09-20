GuruGuru – The Round of Magic returns to Italy under the brand J-POP Manga with thedefinitive edition of the masterpiece series of Hiroyuki Etoin two box sets containing the complete series in eight volumes.

The preview of the first chapter of the series is available at this link: https://online.flippingbook. com/view/801538568/

J-POP Manga Presents GuruGuru – The Roundabout of Magic by Hiroyuki Eto For the first time in Italy the complete edition of the unforgettable 90s fantasy series Only a Brave Warrior can defeat the King of Evil. Especially if he is helped by a little witch, the last custodian of the mysterious magical art GuruGuru… Nike, Kukuri and all the irresistible irony of the magical world of GuruGuru – The round of magic are coming back! Lands in Italy under the brand J-POP Manga thedefinitive edition of the masterpiece series of Hiroyuki Eto in two boxes containing the complete series in eight volumes. In the small village of Jimina, the strange legend of the GuruGuru is passed down… the only clue to sealing the resurrected King of Evil. Nike, a boy raised by his father to become a Valiant Warrior, and Kukuri, a girl from the MiguMigu tribe raised by an old witch: when the two meet, they activate a mysterious magical power that starts an epic and hilarious adventure! Between levels, attribute points and final bosses, GuruGuru – The Round of Magic is a brilliant and crazy parody of JRPG video games like Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy. In Japan it has sold over 14 million copies and in Italy it soon became a work of worship thanks to the lucky one animated adaptation aired on Rai 2 during the 2000s. Now, for the first timeItalian readers will be able to appreciate in a new graphic design there Complete manga seriesincluding the chapters remained totally so far unpublished in our country! Starting from September 25th will be available in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores under brand J-POP Manga be it the volume 1 Of GuruGuru – The Round of Magic that the exclusive collector’s box with the first four volumes of the series. A novelty to be taken on the fly because only with the purchase of the box they will be as a gift two precious ones limited illustration cards at the first print run. As announced last July, Hiroyuki Eto will be a guest of J-POP Manga in Italy from 22nd to 24th November on the occasion of the fair Milan Games Week & Cartoomics! The times and rules of the signing sessions will be communicated in the coming months on the social networks and on the publisher’s website. GuruGuru – The round dance from the magic by Hiroyuki Eto

Box 1 – Complete series in 2 boxes (4 volumes each) Format – 12.4×18 – Paperback with dust jacket

Pages – 372 Each, B/W + Color Price – €55.60 GuruGuru – The round dance from the magic by Hiroyuki Eto Volume 1

Format – 12.4×18 – Paperback With Overlay Pages – 372, B/W + Color

Price – €13.90

Source: J-POP Manga