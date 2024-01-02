Nairo Quintana and Rigoberto Urán They are preparing to face what will be the 2024 cycling season, with great expectations.

Quintana is warming up for his expected return to the World Tour in 2024, after a complicated year in which he was not able to run the big races on the International Cycling Union (UCI) calendar because no team opened the door for him.

Movistar threw him a lifeline for next year and signed him to face the tough World Tour season. His arrival to the telephone squad has caused something of a stir in international cycling, but the 'Condor' turns a deaf ear to the criticism and focuses on making a good presentation.

A few weeks ago, Nairo Quintana began his set-up in the Movistar preseason. There were ten days of work and training in Calpe (Alicante, Spain), where the famous 'training camp' was held.

Rigoberto Urán, for his part, is looking forward to a decisive year in his career because, as he himself has announced, this would be the last of his professional career.

Rigo has the Tour de France and the Paris Olympics on his mind, the great bet of the cyclist who has said that after the Olympics he will get off the bicycle.

2024 started and while the riders advance in their sports preparation, details of their bicycles have been known, their steel horses to fight this year.



The most expensive bike is Rigoberto Urán's, It is a Cannondale bicycle, which is manufactured in the United States and has a value of $71,583,217.



For his part, Quintana uses a slightly cheaper bicycle, the Canyon, made in Germany. The bicycle is the same one with which he managed to win the two major races with Movistar and with which the team has been working since 2014, when the relationship with Pinarello ended.

According to the Colombian Cycling portal, Nairo's new cycle is the Canyon Ultimate CFR AXS, which has a market value of 8,369 euros, which is equivalent to more than 37 million Colombian pesos.



With these machines the two riders will face a demanding year full of challenges.

