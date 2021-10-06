Among the many reasons of interest for the next Turkish GP there will also be a ‘chromatic’ one. Red Bull And AlphaTauri in fact they announced on their social channels that they want to ‘wear’ one special livery at Istanbul Park, to celebrate what will be the last season as the official engine supplier of the Honda. In fact, from next year, although there will still be a collaboration between Tokyo and Milton Keynes, the power units mounted on the single-seaters of the brand created by Dietrich Mateschitz will be under the Red Bull Engineering brand.

The official coloring of the RB16B and AT02 for next weekend have not yet been officially revealed. From the frames that emerged from the trailer, however, the predominant colors should be – at least on Red Bull – the White and the Red. It is therefore the historical combination used by the Japanese manufacturer when he raced as a constructor in F1. Obviously, the reference is also to the golden years of Honda as an engineer, in particular in reference to when he reaped repeated successes as a partner of McLaren between 1988 and 1991.

What can we say, we look good in white 🤍 We’ll see you tomorrow… 👀 #PoweredByHonda pic.twitter.com/dTZDmun87W – Honda Racing F1 (@ HondaRacingF1) October 6, 2021

The official Honda Twitter channel thus wanted to ‘play’ with the fans, still providing some clues to fans from all over the world. “What can I say, we look good in white. See you tomorrow”, reads a post published on the popular social network. Attached then are the photos of some of the historic liveries used by the Japanese in F1, between races and tests.