A casa tutti bene: The series is Gabriele Muccino’s first television project, an adaptation of his film of the same name. The ten episodes that make up the first season will be broadcast on Sky and streamed on NOW. Let’s find out together the release date, the plot and the cast.

Sky Italy published the first teaser trailer of the tv series At home everyone is fine, television adaptation of the homonymous film by Gabriele Muccino, who is also a screenwriter and recorder. For Muccino it is the first television project and will air on Sky and streaming on NOW starting from December.

The series will consist of eight episodes and how the feature film will tell the family drama of the Ristuccia family. At home all well: The series will be premiered as Special Event at the Rome Film Fest on 21 October 2021.

At home all fine: the plot

The Ristuccia family has been the owner of the San Pietro restaurant, one of the most famous clubs in the Capital, in Zone Janiculum. Carlo, The partner Geneva, poorly accepted by the family, and her sister Will be they help parents Pietro and Alba every day in managing the business.

Son Paulinstead, he has long gone to chase in France the dream of working in the entertainment world, but, back from an exhausting one divorce, he returns to his parents’ house professionally defeated and without a penny in his pocket, with the only hope of being able to raise his son John, aged 11.

Read also: Intergalactic debuts on Sky: first images, plot and cast

Carlo also has a daughter whose name is moon and an ex-wife, Electra, of which Geneva is very jealous. On the other hand, Sara is married to Diego which however is unfaithful. One day, however, a very serious event and remained secret for decades it upsets the family balance. THE Mariani, another branch of the family, claim a place within the business, threatening to re-emerge a terrible secret from the Ristuccia’s past that still has profound consequences in the lives of our protagonists today.

The cast

The actors and actresses who will interpret the components of the Ristuccia family I’m:

Laura Morante And Francesco Acquaroli in the role of Alba and Pietro Ristuccia;

And in the role of Alba and Pietro Ristuccia; Francesco Scianna, Silvia D’Amico And Simone Liberati in the role of his sons Carlo, Sara and Paolo;

And in the role of his sons Carlo, Sara and Paolo; Eurydice Axen in the role of Elettra, Carlo’s ex-wife;

in the role of Elettra, Carlo’s ex-wife; Sveva Mariani in the role of Luna;

in the role of Luna; Laura Adriani as Geneva;

as Geneva; Antonio Folletto in the role of Diego.

The Mariani family is made up of Paola Sotgiu who plays Maria, sister of Pietro and mother of Sandro and Riccardo Mariani, respectively played by Valerio Aprea And Alessio Moneta. Emma Marrone is Riccardo’s partner, Luana, while Milena Mancini will be Beatrice, Sandro’s partner.

You might be interested in: Now, “The Luminaries – Destiny in the Stars”: cast and plot

They complete the cast Federico Ielapi, Maria Chiara Centorami and Mariana Falace.