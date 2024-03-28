Red Bull, Horner strong and Austrians defeated. What if the complaint arrives?

Horner won

Emerging unscathed from the internal investigation into the alleged harassment of an employee, remaining standing after the dissemination of equally alleged chats with the woman and substantial winner in the internal battle with the Austrian part of the company, Christian Horner is super steady on the Red Bull wall.

The British manager would in fact be relaunching, and, after having brought the majority shareholders – the Yoovidhya family – to his side, is aiming to acquire ever greater power within the team. Even at the risk of losing key elements at the cost of asserting its leadership such as Max Verstappen, Adrian Newey and Helmut Marko.

The Germans of Cars, Motor and Sport they have in fact underlined how the summit which took place in Dubai between the Thai and Austrian sides has “strengthened” Horner's position further. And indeed, the Austrians would be retreating, hoping more to maintain current roles than to push for a turnaround. Specifically, the roles of CEO of Oliver Mintzlaff and Franz Watzlawick would be in danger and it is rumored that “Red Bull Holding could be moved entirely to Dubai.”

Chalerm Yoovidhya's firm support for Christian Horner could waver just in case the woman victim of the alleged harassment should turn to civil court and obtain success. It will certainly take some time. The Times reiterated the intention to wait for the internal appeal at Red Bull by the employee – still suspended – and in the event of a new defeat, it would be “willing to take the case to an independent tribunal, which could mean details of the case will be made public for the first time”. With all the possible negative returns in terms of image on the company.

This situation could push Max Verstappen away from Red Bull, looking beyond the '2024 truce' signed between the parties in recent weeks. Always Cars, Motor and Sport he underlined how in the paddock there was insistence on a meeting between Raymond Vermeulen, Max's manager, and Thai bosses in Dubai after Australia: “The most probable version is that he has presented the Thais with an either/or: if Horner remains in power, Verstappen will leave.”