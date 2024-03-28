“Scientific societies have a central role in the development of clinical and scientific evidence for the implementation of best possible clinical practices and for the protection of the health of Italian citizens”. Thus, Furio Colivicchi, president of Anmco and vice president of Fism, on the occasion of the event which saw as protagonists, on 27 and 28 March, the Federation of Italian Medical-Scientific Societies, Fism and all the stakeholders from the Institutions to the patients, from drug companies to technological partners) gathered in Rome in the historic headquarters of the Roman Aquarium for the first stage of the path that will lead to the Fism General States at the end of the year.