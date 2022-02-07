There Haas was the first to unveil the shapes and colors of the VF-22, the car with which in 2022 Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin will try to redeem a transition 2021 in which the team led by Gunther Steiner did not collect even a point, finishing in tenth place and last place in the Constructors’ classification.

This week – waiting to find out when Williams will make an appointment for the presentation of the FW44 – foresees well three appointments with presentations spread from Wednesday to Friday. On Wednesday Red Bull will be releasing the first images of the RB18, a presentation in which Helmut Marko has already anticipated that significant details will not be provided to the competition of the new born in Milton Keynes, which will be ready only a few days before the pre-tests in Barcelona. . Aston Martin will unveil the AMR22 on Thursday, while the big McLaren event is scheduled for Friday. In fact, the entire 2022 racing season of the team led at managerial level by CEO Zak Brown will be presented in Woking. The unveil of the MCL36 will, of course, be the highlight of the event to be held at the McLaren Technology Center. Below are the times (Italian time) at which the aforementioned presentations are scheduled.

Red Bull RB18: Wednesday 9 February at 17:00

Aston Martin AMR22: Thursday 10 February at 15:00

McLaren MCL36: Friday 11 February at 20:00