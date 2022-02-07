There is a name for the role of US ambassador to Italy, the only large country in the European Union where the box has not yet been filled. President Joe Biden would be considering for the role Stephen Robert, former Wall Street manager, very close to the speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. To reveal the indiscretion is Axios, underlining that precisely Pelosi allegedly lobbied the White House for Robert’s appointment, making it a priority. Sources in the Administration, however, report that the final decision would not be forthcoming.

Rome has always been one of the most popular destinations for the role of ambassador and the delay with which Biden has so far proceeded with the appointment had pushed the big financiers of the Democratic Party and the diplomatic circles to believe that the president was keeping the position vacant precisely for Pelosi, in the event that the speaker of the House had decided to retire. But Pelosi recently announced his intention to reappear in the fall for a new term, which would be his 18th.

Robert, 80, was president and CEO of the New York investment bank Oppenheimer & Co.. In his career he was also, between 1998 and 2007, dean of Brown University. The wife is Pilar Crespi, with a past in the fashion industry in Italy, daughter of the Italo-Brazilian count Rodolfo Crespi, among the first in Italy to open a public relations agency. The two Robert spouses jointly manage the Source of Hope Organization, a charity involved in developing countries. Robert donated over $ 500,000 for Nancy Pelosi’s election campaigns and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and is not considered one of Biden’s big donors.