Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital in Long Beach, California, reported the birth of 10 pairs of twins on Thursday this weekmore than double those normally registered on any day at that medical center.

“There’s something about the water. It’s cool. I hope that maybe one day we can all get together and meet the other twins and have a twin party,” Autumn Brook, who gave birth to a set of twins, was quoted as saying. television channel KVVU-TV.

The media indicated that, According to the Cleveland Clinic, twins occur naturally in one in every 250 pregnancies..

At Miller Hospital, part of MemorialCare Medical Group, more than 5,00 babies are born each year.

Twins can be monozygotic, also called identical twins, when they come from the same fertilized egg, so they share the same genome and are always of the same sex.

They can also be dizygotic twins, known as fraternal twins or fraternal twins, each coming from a different fertilized egg and they only share part of their genetic information and may or may not be of the same sex, like any pair of siblings.

This is not the first time a baby boom has been recorded at a medical center in the United States. In July 2023, Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles experienced the birth of 10 sets of twins who were cared for in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

EFE