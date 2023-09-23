The first doses of vaccine – around one million – destined for the anti-Covid campaign, will arrive on Monday. In fact, 969,600 doses of the new vaccine – updated against recent variants – are expected to arrive on September 25th, intended for administration in nursing homes and for vulnerable people. Doses that will be distributed to the Regions in the following days. An equivalent number will arrive by October 9, ministerial sources indicate.

Italy will receive, overall by the end of the campaign, over 9 million doses (9 million 172 thousand). By the end of October, almost 4 million (3.888 million) doses will have been distributed. The remaining, more than 5.2 million doses, will arrive in November.